6 September 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Patients Groan As FMC Katsina Down Tools

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Habibu Umar Aminu

Katsina — Several patients are been relocated to state government or private hospitals in Katsina as the strike by resident doctors of the Federal Medical Center Katsina enters its second day.

A visit to the hospital revealed that most patients with their loved ones have resorted to seeking other options since the doctors joined the nationwide strike.

A patient, Bashir Hassan, said they rushed their sick brother to the hospital only to meet the doctors are on strike as such we have to seek other alternatives.

Speaking on the strike, president of FMC resident doctors, Dr Debo Adeosun said the doctors have no other option than to joined the strike as government have failed to hold its side of an earlier agreement entered.

He said, the strike is total and no going back till their demands are met noting, "What we are simply asking is for government to pay our salaries complete, remit our pension contributions and enrol doctors on the Integrated Payrol system IPPIS."

Nigeria

Atiku Cries Out - Buhari, APC Side-Lined Me After I Helped Win 2015 Elections

A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday said he had been side-lined by President Muhammadu Buhari's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.