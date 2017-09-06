Nigeria: Patients Groan As FMC Katsina Down Tools

Katsina — Several patients are been relocated to state government or private hospitals in Katsina as the strike by resident doctors of the Federal Medical Center Katsina enters its second day.

A visit to the hospital revealed that most patients with their loved ones have resorted to seeking other options since the doctors joined the nationwide strike.

A patient, Bashir Hassan, said they rushed their sick brother to the hospital only to meet the doctors are on strike as such we have to seek other alternatives.

Speaking on the strike, president of FMC resident doctors, Dr Debo Adeosun said the doctors have no other option than to joined the strike as government have failed to hold its side of an earlier agreement entered.

He said, the strike is total and no going back till their demands are met noting, "What we are simply asking is for government to pay our salaries complete, remit our pension contributions and enrol doctors on the Integrated Payrol system IPPIS."