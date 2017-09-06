Kenya: Leopards Set to Release Katerrega

AFC Leopards midfielder Allan Katerrega could be on his way out of the club having fallen out with the technical bench, Nation Sport understands.

The Ugandan midfielder has yet to feature for the Kenyan giants since the public bust-up with coach Robert Matano during the team's solitary goal loss to Bandari in a league fixture on August 6.

The former Ushuru player has since missed three league assignments alongside a domestic cup (GOTV Shield) game, and was recently ordered by the management to stay away from training.

"He wont be part of the squad against Zoo Kericho (on Sunday)," Leopards CEO Ronald Namai confirmed on Wednesday.

"After that, I believe his future will be sorted next week, one way or the other. He has been asked to stay away from training in the meantime. These are internal administrative issues you know."

The exciting attacker who has impressed in phases since joining Leopards last year, got into trouble after publicly questioning Matano's decision to substitute him against Bandari barely 20 minutes after coming on as a second half substitute.

He was spotted walking towards Matano at the bench while shrugging his shoulders.

At some point he had to be pulled away from Matano's presence by his colleagues at the bench.

Nation Sport understands the dread-locked player has since relocated to his native Uganda amid increasing rumour he is negotiating a transfer to an Ethiopian club.

He was linked with a big money move to Tanzania clubs Simba and Yanga in June but the Tanzanian transfer window has since closed until the start of next year.

Leopards' game against Zoo Kericho meanwhile, is one of the nine league matches lined up this weekend.