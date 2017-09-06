6 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Former TNA Secretary-General Elected Kisumu Speaker

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Rushdie Oudia

Former TNA Secretary General Onyango Oloo has been elected Speaker of the County Assembly of Kisumu.

Mr Oloo garnered after 32 votes while his closest rival Kenneth Omondi got 11 votes. Ms Anne Adul, who was seeking re-election came a distant third with five votes.

He was among six candidates seeking to be the Speaker. Lawyers Jared Sala, Mrs Cynthia Osiro and Owino Omollo got no votes.

The Speaker seat seem to have attracted candidates who lost in the ODM party primaries.

Mr Oloo lost to Mr Fred Ouda in the race for the Kisumu Central parliamentary seat while Mr Sala lost to Mr Jared Okello in the party primaries.

Mr Omollo was contested for the Kisumu governorship position but stepped down to support Prof Anyang' Nyong'o few days to the August 8 General Election.

In his address after the election, Mr Oloo said he will ensure the ODM manifesto is implemented.

"We will work with the executive to ensure Kisumu achieves the development it has yearned for many years," he said.

Kenya

Govt Puts Bounties On Al Shabaab Leaders

A number of Kenyans fighting for Al Shabaab in Somalia want to return home after a fallout within the militia, according… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.