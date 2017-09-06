Kenya: Former TNA Secretary-General Elected Kisumu Speaker

Former TNA Secretary General Onyango Oloo has been elected Speaker of the County Assembly of Kisumu.

Mr Oloo garnered after 32 votes while his closest rival Kenneth Omondi got 11 votes. Ms Anne Adul, who was seeking re-election came a distant third with five votes.

He was among six candidates seeking to be the Speaker. Lawyers Jared Sala, Mrs Cynthia Osiro and Owino Omollo got no votes.

The Speaker seat seem to have attracted candidates who lost in the ODM party primaries.

Mr Oloo lost to Mr Fred Ouda in the race for the Kisumu Central parliamentary seat while Mr Sala lost to Mr Jared Okello in the party primaries.

Mr Omollo was contested for the Kisumu governorship position but stepped down to support Prof Anyang' Nyong'o few days to the August 8 General Election.

In his address after the election, Mr Oloo said he will ensure the ODM manifesto is implemented.

"We will work with the executive to ensure Kisumu achieves the development it has yearned for many years," he said.