6 September 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Man, 32, Pleads Guilty to Raping 8-Year-Old Girl in Minna

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Minna Grade 1 Magistrates' Court on Wednesday reserved judgment after a 32-year-old man, Ayuba Salihu, pleaded guilty for raping an eight-year-old girl.

The accused, whose address is unknown, was arraigned on a charge of rape.

Mr Abdullahi Mayaki, the prosecutor for the State Child Rights Protection Agency, told the court that the incident occurred on Aug. 31 near Gwari Market in Chanchaga Local Government Area.

Mayaki said the accused lured the unsuspecting primary school pupil with N100 into the market before assaulting her sexually.

The offence contravened Section 18, sub-section 2 of Niger State Child Rights Law.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the offence attracts life imprisonment.

Chief Magistrate Hassan Mohammed, who convicted the accused as charged, adjourned the case until Sept. 12 for sentence.

He said the adjournment would also enable the prosecution to get the medical expenses incurred by the girl's parents.

NAN

Nigeria

Oral Sex Is Dangerous, Gynaecologist Warns

A professor, Adegboyega Fawole of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, UITH, has warned that Human Papiloma Virus… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.