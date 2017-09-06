Zimbabwe: First Lady's Poultry Project Hailed

Chipo Sabeta Chinhoyi Bureau THE poultry project initiated by First Lady Amai Grace Mugabe is boon for national food security and an effective women empowerment tool that will complement Government's Command Agriculture programme, the Zanu-PF Mashonaland West Province Women's League has said.

Speaking at a training programme for ZANU-PF Women's League members here yesterday, participants hailed the First Lady for initiating the chicken rearing project.

Provincial chair Cde Angeline Muchemenyi Vambe said the First Lady's initiative will go a long way in empowering women who felt marginalised by their male counterparts in past projects. Cde Muchemenyi said women's development remains a key pillar in empowering communities in line with the ideals of Zim-Asset.

"We are happy as women of Mashonaland West province and we fully embrace the chicken rearing project initiated by our mother Amai Grace Mugabe. We want to thank her for such programmes to empower women in the province and the nation at large," she said.

"This project will benefit all women who used to be marginalised and we see that our mother is putting in place measures to reverse that."

Women from the province's four districts -- Makonde, Hurungwe, Chinhoyi and Kariba -- underwent a one-day training poultry capacity building training programme covering chicken handling and disease prevention, among others. Those from the remaining three districts will be trained soon.

Irvine's Breeders have partnered the First Lady to roll out the chicken project countrywide, which will see 30 000 chicks being distributed to women. The programme also encompasses capacity building and training programmes. Company representative Mr John Makota said beneficiaries should adhere to strict hygiene and rearing standards to register higher survival rates of the chickens.

Cde Muchemenyi also said the goal was to ensure that all women benefit, saying previous poultry rearing projects failed because women lacked knowledge.

"Women will learn proper techniques of poultry breeding to ensure they run the projects viably. However, several projects meant to assist communities often fail due to lack of technical knowledge to implement the money making ventures. But we are glad that we have a trainer from Irvine's and National Foods to equip us with the necessary knowledge."

She said with such a project, no one is expected to starve if people are prepared to work and take advantage of various Government initiatives.