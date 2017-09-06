6 September 2017

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: Chewe Crowned National Junior Tennis Champ

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Godfrey Dube At Lusaka Club

UPSTART Natasha Chewe was at the weekend crowned queen of the Serving Zambia national junior tennis championship after winning the under-18 and under-12 girls'categories of the tournament.

Chewe took the big prize in the under-18 category after beating Given Sakala in straight sets with scores of 6-2, 6-1 in the final.

She had earlier bagged the under-12 title after another 2-0 win in the final over Favourity Chabu with scores of 6-0, 6-3.

In the boys' under-18 boys category, Bernard Kalaba took the main prize after rallying to beat James Kaoma 2-1 with scores of 6-3, 5-7, 7-5 while in theunder-16 boys' category, the title went to Aaron Likata who defeated MikeMulenga 2-0 in a tough final with set scores of 7-5,7-5.

Nakalanga Nanyangwe was crowned champion in the under-14 boys'category after beating Chileshe Chansa 2-1 in the longest game of the tournament with set scores 6-2, 2-6, 10-8.

Emmy Chewe took the girls title in the same age group after a straight-sets' (6-0, 6-2) win over Mary Mwansa in a one-sided the final.

Zambia Tennis Association (ZTA) president Wane Msiska said theassociation was working hard to tap talent from the grassroots across thecountry.

Msiska said the association had taken keen interest in making sure it improved tennisat junior level and called for more girlsto take up the sport.

"We want to embark on a country wide program of tapping talent atgrassroots level, that is the basis for good development and it remains top of our agenda. We also want more girls in the game,"Msiska said.

He congratulated the winners and urged all the players to embracesportsmanship at all times even when resultsdo not go their way.

He urged the junior players to look up to good tennis playersas their role models and work hard to overtake their stars.

Zambia

Woman Kills Hubby's Lover

A TWENTY-THREE-YEAR-OLD woman has allegedly stabbed another woman after finding her in the act with her husband, killing… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Times of Zambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.