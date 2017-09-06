6 September 2017

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Sports Act 2016 - Assessment Carried Out to Determine Level of Compliance of National Sports Federations

Government has taken note of the outcome of an assessment carried out by the Ministry of Youth and Sports to determine the level of compliance of National Sports Federations with the Sports Act 2016.

The Act provides for Sports Federations to be registered with the Registrar of Associations in accordance with the Registration of Associations Act, as well as conform with the Sports Act 2016. It includes the rules specified in the Second Schedule of the Act.

Currently, all the Sports Federations are not fully compliant with the Sports Act. Therefore, the Ministry of Youth and Sports is carrying out campaigns to sensitise the Sports Federations on the need to strictly comply with the provision of the Sports Act.

