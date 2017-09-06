6 September 2017

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Egypt Seeks Mauritius Support for UNESCO Leadership

The Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, received today at the Treasury Building in Port Louis the Special Envoy from the Arab Republic of Egypt, Mr Mohamed Abdel-hay El-Orabi, who handed over a personal message from Egypt President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to support the Land of the Nile candidate for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) top job.

The Special Envoy, Mr Mohamed Abdel-hay El-Orabi, said that Egypt is seeking the support of Mauritius to back its nominee, Ambassador Moushira Khattab, to UNESCO's Director-General post. Ms Khattab, former Minister of State for Family and Population of Egypt and a career diplomat, is one of the nine contenders for the position.

According to Mr El-Orabi, the African Union fully supports Ms Khattab's nomination as the African candidate to the post of Director-General of UNESCO to succeed Ms Irina Bokova. The new Director-General will be chosen at the conclusion of the 39th session of UNESCO's General Conference scheduled for November 2017.

Egypt-Mauritius Bilateral Relations

The bilateral relations between Egypt and Mauritius were also discussed and reviewed during the meeting. Speaking on the way to further promote those relations, Mr El-Orabi underlined the necessity for more bilateral visits of officials from both sides. On that account, he extended an invitation to the Prime Minister to pay an official visit to Egypt at a convenient time.

