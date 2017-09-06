South Africa: 'I Am Okay' - Senzo Mchunu On Car Shooting Rumours

KwaZulu-Natal's former premier Senzo Mchunu on Wednesday again rubbished rumours that his car had been shot at.

"I am okay," he told News24 on Wednesday.

Mchunu's statement comes after several tweets began circulating on Twitter on Monday night.

ANC Youth League spokesperson Thulisa Ndlela tweeted: "There's a story making rounds on social networks that a car belonging to Cde Senzo Mchunu was shot at izolo. That's NOT true."

A tweet by @Mahlatse_mogale read: "Apparently Former KZN Premier Senzo Mchunu's car was shot at yesterday in KZN and luckily he was not inside."

Another tweet sent out by Mbazima Shilowa, using the handle @Enghumbhini read: "Is is true that Senzo Mchubu's car was shot at?"

Mchunu said: "I really do not know where the rumour came from. Two journalists called me and I assured both of them that nothing of that sort had happened.

"So many people called me, asking if I am okay, and I told them that I was fine.

"It is remarkable to make a small spelling error, but to say that my car was riddled with bullets, that is strong language," said Mchunu.

Disturbed

He said what upset and disturbed him was that the rumour came shortly after the news of former ANC Youth League secretary general, and councillor of the uMzimkhulu municipality in KwaZulu-Natal, Sindiso Magaqa's, death on Monday.

Magaqa was shot in July and he reportedly succumbed to his injuries.

According to a TimesLive report, the police are investigating the possibility that Magaqa could have been poisoned while recovering in hospital. Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Malaudzi reportedly said a post-mortem would be done.

News24 previously reported that, in April, Harry Gwala ANC region deputy secretary and Umzimkhulu municipality speaker Khaya Thobela was shot dead. In May, former Umzimkhulu councillor and branch leader Khaya Mgcwaba was also gunned down.

Later that month, Mduduzi Tshibase, a teacher and Umzimkhulu councillor, was killed at his home in Umzimkhulu.

Mchunu said he would consider beefing up his security.

"Senior comrades have told me to tighten my security, and I think they are right," he said.

