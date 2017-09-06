6 September 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Four Beheaded in Kenya in Suspected Al-Shabab Attack - Police

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Hassan Mahamud Ahmed/IRIN
Members of the militant Al-Shabaab in southern Somalia.

A Kenyan police official says at least four people have been beheaded by suspected al-Shabab extremists based in neighboring Somalia. Larry Kieng, the police chief in charge of Kenya's coastal region, says the attack took place Wednesday morning in the Bobo area of Hindi village in Lamu County.

The attack brings the number of people reported beheaded by al-Shabab extremists in Lamu County in the past three months to 16.

Beheadings by al-Shabab have been rare in Kenya but are not uncommon in Somalia, where the extremists use them to terrorize local populations.

Al-Shabab has vowed retribution on Kenya for sending troops to Somalia to fight the extremists. The group has carried out numerous attacks inside Kenya since 2011, but recent attacks have been limited to counties bordering Somalia.

More on This

A Member of Somali Senate Survives Assassination Attempt

A member of Somali Senate has escaped unhurt from an apparent assassination attempt in the capital Mogadishu on Tuesday,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.