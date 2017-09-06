South Africa: Currie Cup First Division - Round 3 Preview

The Currie Cup First Division teams will have their sights set on building momentum and working their way into favourable log positions this weekend as the competition nears the halfway mark.

In Friday's match, the Leopards will look to build on their victory last week and earn their first home win when they meet the winless Eastern Province in Potchefstroom.

The teams last met in the Currie Cup First Division in the 2013 season when the Eastern Cape side won in the semi-finals. The Leopards, however, have been a force to be reckoned with in the last few seasons, so Eastern Province will have to front up physically.

The clash between the Griffons and SWD Eagles in Welkom on Saturday is expected to be thrilling given the close encounters between the sides in the last few years.

The teams met in the 2015 and 2014 semi-finals, and the Griffons won both matches, but the winning margin in six of their seven matches since 2014 were by seven points or less. The hosts will enter the clash high on confidence after back-to-back wins, but SWD also registered a good win last week after a draw in the opening round, meaning it could be another tight clash.

The Welwitschias will test the Valke in Windhoek on Saturday in what will mark the second Currie Cup First Division clash between the sides. The first time they met the Valke secured a convincing 50-20 victory. But with the Welwitschias fresh off their maiden tournament victory, and the side having scored 110 points in their two matches up to now, they will want to build on that in front of their home crowd.

In East London, the Border Bulldogs will be hunting their first victory of the season when they take on the Boland Cavaliers on Saturday, but they will be tested as the visitors will want to return to their winning ways after a defeat last week. Border won the last two clashes between the sides in the competition in 2015, but there have been a number of close clashes between the sides in the last few years, which could set the scene for an exciting clash.

Currie Cup First Division Round 3 fixtures:

Friday, September 8

Leopards v Eastern Province

Venue: Olen Park, Potchefstroom

Kick-off: 16:00

Referee: Federico Anselmi

Assistant Referees: Jaco Kotze and Johre Botha

Saturday, September 9

Griffons v SWD Eagles

Venue: HT Pelatona Projects Stadium, Welkom

Kick-off: 15:30

Referee: Rasta Rasivhenge

Assistant Referees: Jaco Kotze and Eon van Zyl Welwitschias v Valke

Venue: Hage Geingob Rugby Stadium, Windhoek

Kick-off: 16:00

Referee: Archie Sehlako

Assistant Referees: Local appointments

Border Bulldogs v Boland Cavaliers

Venue: BCM Stadium, East London

Kick-off: 17:00

Referee: Damon Murphy

Assistant Referees: Sindile Ngcese and Naka Bulelani

Source: Sport24