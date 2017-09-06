6 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Bosch Back At Flyhalf for Sharks

Curwin Bosch , back from Springbok duty, will start at flyhalf for the Sharks when they take on the Pumas in a Currie Cup clash in Nelspruit on Friday.

That selection sees Benhard Janse van Rensburg drop out of the matchday squad, while Garth April will start in the No 15 jersey in place of the injured Inny Radebe.

In the front row, Ross Geldenhuys comes in for a start ahead of John-Hubert Meyer.

The Sharks have now won six Currie Cup matches in a row and are top of the log. Kick-off on Friday is at 17:00. Teams: Pumas 15 Justin van Staden, 14 JP Lewis, 12 Jerome Pretorius, 12 Hennie Skorbinski (captain), 11 Ruwellyn Isbell, 10 Kobus Marais, 9 Reynier van Rooyen, 8 Willie Engelbrecht, 7 Thembelani Bholi, 6 Chris Cloete, 5 Cameron Lindsay, 4 Stefan Willemse, 3 Pieter Scholtz, 2 Mark Pretorius, 1 De-Jay Terblanche

Substitutes: 16 Frank Herne, 17 Khwezi Mona, 18 Hugo Kloppers, 19 Brian Shabangu, 20 Theo Mare, 21 Sias Ebersohn, 22 Devon Williams

Sharks

15 Garth April, 14 Tythan Adams, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Lukhanyo Am, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (c), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Armand van der Merwe, 1 Thomas du ToitSubstitutes: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Jean Droste, 19 Wian Vosloo, 20 Michael Claassens, 21 Marius Louw, 22 Rhyno Smith

Source: Sport24

South Africa

