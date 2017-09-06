South Africa: Police Condemn the Killing of Two Men in Pinetown

6 September 2017

Yesterday at 17:00 a father and his 11-year-old son were at Stanefield Lane, Pinetown, in the company of a friend. The father went to buy his son something to eat, leaving the child with the friend. After few minutes when the father returned, he noticed that his vehicle was overturned and found a mob assaulting his friend. It is believed that members of the community suspected that his friend had kidnapped the child. His friend sustained serious injuries and was certified dead at the scene whilst another unknown man also died whilst trying to assist. The circumstance surrounding the killings are being investigated by Pinetown SAPS.

Pinetown detectives are requesting assistance in tracing the relatives of the unknown man. He is an African male who is about 40 years old. He was wearing a pair of blue jeans and a grey t-shirt. Anyone who may have information regarding the deceased's identity can contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Mwandla on 078 700 6659 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa condemned the incident as an act of criminality. "We urge members of the community to work together with police by alerting them with regards to possible criminal activities in their areas and not to take law into their own hands. If a crime is suspected, the police should have been called immediately. It is very disappointing to have two innocent people killed over mere suspicions," he said.

