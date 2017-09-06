5 September 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

Lesotho: President Jacob Zuma Condemns the Killing of Chief of Defence Force of Lesotho

President Zuma has expressed his revulsion at the killing of the Commander of the Lesotho Defence Force, Lt General Khoantle Motsomotso, who was killed on 05 September 2017 reportedly by an army officer.

On behalf of SADC, President Zuma condemns in the strongest terms possible the senseless and regrettable killing of Gen Motsomotso, especially because his killing happens two years after the killing of former Lesotho Defence Force Commander, Brigadier Maaparankoe Mahao in June 2015, thus creating a dangerous pattern in the Kingdom of Lesotho. This unfortunate incident happens so soon after the Kingdom of Lesotho had conducted peaceful and democratic elections which SADC had thought they were to bring political normalcy and stability in the country.

True to one of its key objectives which is to consolidate, defend and maintain democracy, peace, security and stability in the region, SADC will on 7th September 2017 dispatch a Ministerial Fact Finding Mission to the Kingdom to assess the situation and determine the required intervention mechanism. In the meantime, President Zuma has called for absolute calm and restraint.

President Zuma extends his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased, the Government and the People of the Kingdom of Lesotho.

Issued by: Department of International Relations and Cooperation

