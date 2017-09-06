6 September 2017

South Africa: Murder of Three Women Condemned

King William's Town: Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga strongly condemned the senseless murders of defenceless women and vowed that police will work around the clock to trace the perpetrators. "We outright condemn the killing in the strongest way and will do everything possible to stop the slaying of women in our province. We will not allow callous criminals to target the most vulnerable in our society. I have before and again urged our rural communities to urgently come together with local Station Commanders, Community Police Forums and Chiefs/ Headman to discuss ways and means to assist each other to better protect our elderly women," said Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga early today.

This followed after two armed men arrived at a homestead at Kwetshe Location, Ngunduza Village, Centane where they allegedly shot and fatally wounded a 45-year-old woman on 05 September 2017 at about 21:00. The deceased's two sons escaped unscathed.

The two men proceeded to another homestead not far from the home of the deceased where they allegedly shot and killed two women aged 49 and 60. Two children, aged 6, managed to escape and reported the murders to elders in the neighbourhood. Both women were shot on their upper bodies and fatally wounded.

The motives for the murders is unknown and will form part of the investigation. Centane police detectives are investigating three murder cases and are following strong leads but no one has been arrested yet.

The identities of the deceased are being withheld until all the families are officially informed.

Anyone with information about the murders is urged to contact Centane Police at 047 498 1066 or Crime Stop 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211. All information will be treated as confidential.

