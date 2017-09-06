6 September 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Business Robbery and Possession of Unlicensed Firearm

Police attended to a complaint of a business robbery taking place at a house used for business.

Upon their arrival at the scene, police found members of the community apprehended a male suspect in possession of a firearm. Three other suspects managed to escape.

Police immediately arrested a 48-year-old male suspect with severe head injuries sustained from vigilantism. The suspect was taken to hospital for medical observation while being under police guard. A search for the other three suspects continues.

A case of business robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition was opened at Putfontein SAPS.

