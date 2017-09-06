6 September 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Damning Court Findings Against Zuma Revisited As Concourt Considers Parliament's Obligations

analysis By Pierre De Vos

Earlier this week the Constitutional Court was confronted with perplexing and difficult to answer questions. What exactly is the content of the judicially enforceable constitutional obligations of the National Assembly (NA) to hold members of the Executive (including President Jacob Zuma) accountable? Is it easier for a court to enforce these obligation when there is ample evidence that the President's moral rectitude is, at best, in doubt?

It was after 5 on Tuesday afternoon in a packed Constitutional Court that the legal representative for the Speaker of the NA made an admission that would have driven the paid Twitter crowd to more than one drink at the Saxonwold Shebeen. Arguing that the Speaker was not in breach of any constitutional duty to take steps to hold President Zuma accountable for the Nkandla scandal,...

