Gambia: The Gambia - Zero Hunger Gains Momentum

The recently launched National Zero Hunger Strategic Review (ZHSR) picks up pace in The Gambia with the full commitment of The Gambia Government through Minister for Women's Affairs.

H.E. Fatoumatta Jallow Tambajang overseeing the Office of the Vice President will serve as the Chair of the decision-making body of this initiative - the Advisory Board which comprises Cabinet Ministers, Development partners including donors, UN System, and Heads of Civil Society Organizations.

On Thursday 31st August, H.E Aja Fatoumatta Tambajang welcomed the UN Resident Coordinator Ade Mamonyane Lekoetje, Angela Cespedes, WFP Representative, Louise Agathe Yacine Tine and Mariatou Njie of FAO, and Ngashi Ngongo, UNICEF Representative a.i, and the Lead Convener of the ZHSR, Musa Saihou Mbenga at her office.

The meeting served as a briefing for Her Excellency on the progress of the ZHSR, the appointment of the Chair of the Advisory Board, which was willingly accepted by H.E. Fatoumatta Jallow Tambajang and the next steps to identifying hunger gaps and challenges of the country at central, regional and community levels at the office of the Vice President.

The meeting will be followed by regional consultative sessions which will be led by Musa Mbenga, the Lead Convener, and team of researchers specialized in agriculture, nutrition, gender and social protection, as well as, policy and private sector issues.

The Zero Hunger Strategic Review is a country-led, open and multi-stakeholder consultative process involving all relevant partners. This initiative is facilitated by the WFP with the objective of supporting the Government of The Gambia accelerate progress towards the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 2 aiming to "End hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition, and promote sustainable agriculture" because achieving SDG 2 supports progress towards other SDGs and vice versa.

Findings of this national review will provide a baseline of gaps in the national food security and nutrition response, in addition to identifying priority actions to achieve SDG 2.

These priority actions will help inform the plans of national stakeholders and partners, including WFP and other UN agencies to better serve Gambian communities.

