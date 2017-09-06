Liberia: Amb. Ruhle Donates to Student Project in Ghana

Liberia's newly appointed Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Madam Musu Ruhle, recently paid a courtesy call on the Liberian Students Association of Ghana (LISA-GH) in Buduburam Camp during which she also visited the students' mini-library.

According to a dispatch from Accra, Madam Ruhle was warmly welcomed by representatives from the United Liberians Association of Ghana, All Liberians Community of Ghana, the Elders and Muslim Councils as well as the chairperson of the education department of Buduburam.

LISA-GH outgoing president D. Christopher Flomo thanked Madam Ruhle for her "true sense of humility, collaboration, and dedication shown to the Liberian Mission in Ghana." Flomo said amid the numerous challenges facing the association, he and his executives worked assiduously to create an enabling environment that fosters the students' holistic participation in LISA-GH.

Madam Ruhle was traditionally honored with a gowning ceremony by the student body followed by the presentation of a cake to show appreciation for "her selfless service to and for Liberia."

Madam Ruhle expressed profound thanks to everyone at the occasion for her "unexpected farewell celebration." She narrated that her career as a diplomat started in 1998, in Ghana, and traced her involvement with LISA-GH to 2013. Since then, she said she has enjoyed every moment working with the student community. She encouraged female students to dream high and big because any of them could be "the next Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia." Also, students were encouraged to return home after completing their studies, and not to remain in Ghana. "Liberia needs human resources more than Ghana. Thus, after the election people should return home with their acquired skills for Liberia's development," Madam Ruhle said.

Addressing the LISA-GH leadership, she called on them to rethink the one-year tenure imposed on administrations, because one year is not sufficient for a leader to effect necessary changes. Therefore, she recommended the review of the association's by-laws, constitution, and policies to give possibility to at least two-year tenures for leaders.

The Liberian diplomat presented two sealed envelops to the group: one on behalf of the embassy for the association's mini-library project; and the other, from herself.Madam Ruhle expressed her willingness to receive students at any time, and reiterated her surprise by the LISA-GH gesture. The ceremony ended with a solemn benediction followed by a photo session with students and community leaders.