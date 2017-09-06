Liberia: Calling Me Footballer Is Racism - George Weah

Political rhetoric has flared from all sides in the 2017 elections. But this week the main opposition candidate Senator George Weah hit overdraft with his when responding to jib from the leader of the ruling Unity Party - Vice President Joseph Boakai.

Mr. Weah charged the Vice President with the crime of racism because Boakai has referred to him as a footballer.

"If Joseph Boakai can come to you and tell you that you should not vote for footballer, it is racism," Senator Weah said while on a campaign trail in Bong County.

The Vice President addressing supporters in the township of Gardnerville said: "If you vote for a footballer you will be kick like a football because that is the work of a footballer.

"We are not here to give this country to any professional footballer that will kick us out, we've suffered enough.

"We will not get the last kick," VP Boakai said:

"There is no body in this race that has ideas when it comes to creating jobs for all of you here than Joseph Boakai.

"Do not let anybody buy you with money because the money they give you will not last".

Mr. Weah is adored across the country as a football celebrity. The soccer legend won the coveted FIFA world footballer award in 1995.