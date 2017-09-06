Cameroon: Kumba - Encouraging Turn Out Across Government Colleges

Hundreds of students registered present in most of the colleges visited Monday 4 September 2017, across the City of Kumba. Just as in other parts of the regions, Meme Division particularly Kumba witnessed massive turnout of students in most of the colleges while others registered a timid attendance. In most schools visited, students were already taking lectures in their various classes. In Government Bilingual High School Kumba, GBHS, and the Cameroon College of Arts and Sciences, CCAS, Kumba, the attendance was impressive with close to 200 students in the two colleges. In Government Bilingual High School Kosala, 30 students were present. GBTTC and GTTTC witnessed four and seven students taking lectures in their classes. Some of the students who spoke to CAMNEWS said they were very happy that schools had finally started and they were very prepared to study reasons for their massive turnout on this first day. Others expressed the wish to see most of their friends who are still idling at home to join them for the studies and promised telling their friends back home of the effective resumption of schools.

Speaking to reporters shortly after his tour of the various colleges, the Senior Divisional Officer for Meme, Chamberlin Ntou'ou Ndong, expressed satisfaction with the impressive turnout of the students. He noted that the low turnout that was recorded in the morning period was due to the fact that it was the first day for school resumption and promised that beginnig Tuesday things will not be the same again. He said most of the students will carry the message of effective resumption to their peers back home. He assured all has been put in place for the security of the children and the various campuses. On his part the Divisional Delegate for Secondary Education, Aghim Abunaw Obase, expressed his satisfaction to the schools resumption and said it is better than he expected and promised to put all hands on deck to ensure that the attendance conditions. He pleads with parents and guardians to send their children to school as much has been done to ensure the security of the children while encouraging others to come to school.