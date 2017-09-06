Sierra Leone Union in Sweden Donates Ten Million Leones Worth of Goods to Don Bosco

The Sierra Leone Union in Sweden on Saturday, 2nd August, 2017, donated to Don Bosco Fambul assorted items for the flood and mudslide victims housed by the charitable Organisation.

Speaking during the donation, representative and member of the Sierra Leone Union in Sweden, Chernoh Bah, said they as Sierra Leoneans living in Sweden decided to help fellow Sierra Leoneans that have been affected by the flooding and mudslides in August 14th 2017, after realising there was need for them to alleviate their sufferings.

Mr .Bah said they targeted Don Bosco Fambul because they have lots of children and women that have been housed by the charitable organisation, and thus saw the need for them to be given more necessary things for their uplifting in their day to day life.

He added that after walking round the country, he earmarked Don Bosco Fambul as the right place to go and help affected victims.

"The donated items includes sugar, mayonnaise ,pampers,oil,milk,sanitary pads ,soap, sardines, amongst others, to help bolster the work of Don Bosco Fambul in their effort to care for the flood victims, especially children and women," Mr .Bah stressed.

He appealed to Sierra Leoneans in the diaspora to give back to their country as there was need for more help to salvage the problems affecting flood victims and mudslides survivors.

Receiving the donation on behalf of Don Bosco Fambul, the Director, Father George Crisafulli, expressed thanks and appreciation to the Sierra Leone Union in Sweden for such a kind moves.

"These items would help us in the 2-3 months intervention in the emergency and we would judiciously use them for all those that are fit to benefit," he assured.

He said they were strategising ways on how they would give out exit packages to the mudslides victims so that they would be able to integrate back into their different societies.

He called on government and other Non -Governmental organisations to work together with Don Bosco Fambul to make a comprehensive take away package for survivors so that when the emergency is over they find a place worthy of living.

He added that they cannot leave the victims without giving them the right resources responsible for their proper living, stating that it's a human right that should be respected as everyone is entitled to decent standard of living, shelter and clothing.