Sierra Leone: As They Identify Him As True Son of the Soilconstituency 32 Urges APC to Award Brima Sesay Party Symbol

Residents of Constituency 32 in the Bombali District have urged the ruling All Peoples Congress Party (APC) to award party symbol to Brima Sesay, who they believe would diligently and honestly represent them in the House of Parliament come 2018.

The constituents made the call on Saturday September 2nd, 2017, during a declaration meeting at the Kalangba court Barry, where hundreds of youth, women, men and traditional authorities converged to hear from who they described as their own.

One of the Section chiefs at the meeting, Pa Alimamy Sesay, described Brima Sesay as a home grown who understands the plights of the constituency and has the capacity to address them, if elected Member of Parliament come 2018.

"We are calling on the APC party to award him the symbol to contest in the 2018 parliamentary election. He is our own and we believe he would deliver in the interest of the constituency," he called.

Representing her colleague women at the meeting, Chief Ya Alimamy Sesay also showered praises on Brima Sesay and endorsed his aspiration to represent the constituency.

The meeting was chaired by no less a person but the APC Constituency Chairman himself, Thomas R.Kanu, who wasted no time but endorsed the aspiration of Brima Sesay.

In his succinct message to the marmot gathering at the Kalangba Court Barry, Sesay urged all and sundry to identify themselves with the APC -the party whose ideology he strongly believed and treasured.

"I have been a member of the APC party since 2002 when I was a student at Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone. I am a loyal member and servant of the APC party and I believe it is the only political party that would uplift the country in diverse ways," he said.

"We have to come forward and strongly identify ourselves with the APC party."

He told the gathering that he was born and bred in the constituency, with a strong background in the socio-cultural make -up of the area, adding that with a wealth of experience in both the public and private sector, he has all it takes to represent them well in parliament.

The APC parliamentary aspirant promised to proritise education, agriculture, and enhances trade in the constituency if awarded the symbol to contest and subsequently be elected as Member of Parliament.

Brima is grass root member of the party, having registered with the Fouah Bay College APC branch in in 2002.He is dynamic and result-oriented person with strong background in administration, policy analysis, research, contract negotiation, business development, project development and management. He holds a Bachelors of Arts degree from Fourah Bay College and Masters in Development Management.