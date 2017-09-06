Sierra Leone: 'He Placed Hot Electric Iron On My Head'

A twelve year- old boy, who was allegedly tortured by two men and threatened to be killed has told the court that one of the men placed hot electric iron on his head.

State Prosecutor, Lawyer Gipson, alleges that the accused persons,Al-bockarie Sesay and Ibrahim Muniru Sesay on Sunday 6th August, 2017, at 17C, Boyle Lane-Banana Water, Off Murray Town Road, Freetown, wounded the boy, Abdul Bangura, with intent to do him grievous bodily harm.

The boy told Magistrate Santigie Bangura of Pademba Road court No.1 that, the accused persons trampled on him when he was exiting a house he entered whilst playing hide and seek game.

He said as he was running out of the house, the first accused person spotted him and took him to the second floor of the building.

"He flogged me with a cable," the victim said. "The second accused person (Ibrahim Muniru Sesay) came and told the first accused person that, 'let us kill him. He is a thief," he testified.

"The first accused person (Al-bockarie Sesay) took a hot electric iron and placed it on my head. I felt serious pain."

He continued that the accused persons held him hostage for seven days with the promise that they would provide him medication.

He explained that he met and explained the incident to a military officer whilst he was escaping to his house, adding that the said soldier took him to the Congo cross police station.

The accused persons were represented by Lawyer Lansana Dumbuya and were denied bail.

Magistrate Bangura stressed that he would remand the accused persons because of the seriousness of allegation and adjourned the matter to the 12th September 2017.