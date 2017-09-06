6 September 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: 'Youth Tournament Strengthen Mutual Friendship'

By Sahr Morris Jnr

Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Ambassador Wu Peng, believed the just concluded three days table tennis youth tournament has helped to strengthen mutual friendship amongst players, coaches, fans and officials all through the competition.

Ambassador Peng, who's Embassy, together with the Sierra Leone Table Tennis Association, staged the three days tournament at the tennis court, Siaka Stevens's Stadium in Freetown, believed that the competitors were able to put up with their best performance and demonstrated great sportsmanship during the tournament.

The Chinese Ambassador revealed that the sport, table tennis, is popular among the Chinese people just like football among Sierra Leoneans.

"Table Tennis is like a way of life for hundreds of millions of people.This helps them stay healthy and improve the quality of their lives," he said and thanked the Sierra Leone First Lady, madam Sia Nyama Koroma for her constant support to the cooperation on youth and female affairs between the two countries.

Before her exhibition match against the Sierra Leone Table Tennis Association president, the First Lady took time to give a detail background of the Table Tennis history, and thanked the Ambassador for his kind invitation for her to attend the tournament.

She said: "With the support from the Chinese Embassy, we have been able to get some items for the sport, including table tennis which would be distributed across some secondary schools in Freetown, Bo, Kenema and Makeni."

Madam Koroma who is also a table tennis player said she fell in love with the game when she visited China in 2008, adding that in the past, she has organized summer camp table tennis for children and there were plans to introduce the sport to all schools across the country which she said would require much more effort.

Minister of Sports, Ahmed Khanou,was very thankful with the Chinese Embassy for the support towards the development of Sierra Leone's sports and its youths. The tournament attracted 32 young players from different districts of Sierra Leone.

