6 September 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Nigeria/Sierra Leone: Wafu - Nigeria Names Squad Ahead of Sierra Leone Tie

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sahr Morris Jnr

Nigeria home-based coach, Salisu Yusuf has reportedly named his final 18-man squad for the sub-regional West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup, which is expected to get underway off this weekend in Ghana.

According to report from Nigeria, the team is mainly dominated by players from the CHAN Eagles squad with few additions like Tony Okpotu from Lobi Stars, who is currently the Nigeria Premier Football League leading goal scorer.

Also having the final 18 nod are; Friday Ubong of Akwa United, Katsina United midfielder Destiny Ashadi as well as Plateau United pair of Peter Eneji and Daniel Itodo.

CHAN Eagles skipper Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Dele Ajiboye, Stephen Eze, Kingsley Eduwo, Rabiu Ali, Ifeanyi Ifeanyi, Osas Okoro and Chima Akas are also on the roaster.

The Super Eagles will face Sierra Leone on Saturday in the qualifying play-off with the winners advancing to the mini-league stage of eight teams in two groups. The winners of this year's WAFU Cup will scoop away with US$100,000 prize money whiles the runner-up will be rewarded with $50,000 and $25,000 for third place team.

Nigeria

Oral Sex Is Dangerous, Gynaecologist Warns

A professor, Adegboyega Fawole of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, UITH, has warned that Human Papiloma Virus… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.