Nigeria/Sierra Leone: Wafu - Nigeria Names Squad Ahead of Sierra Leone Tie

Nigeria home-based coach, Salisu Yusuf has reportedly named his final 18-man squad for the sub-regional West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup, which is expected to get underway off this weekend in Ghana.

According to report from Nigeria, the team is mainly dominated by players from the CHAN Eagles squad with few additions like Tony Okpotu from Lobi Stars, who is currently the Nigeria Premier Football League leading goal scorer.

Also having the final 18 nod are; Friday Ubong of Akwa United, Katsina United midfielder Destiny Ashadi as well as Plateau United pair of Peter Eneji and Daniel Itodo.

CHAN Eagles skipper Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Dele Ajiboye, Stephen Eze, Kingsley Eduwo, Rabiu Ali, Ifeanyi Ifeanyi, Osas Okoro and Chima Akas are also on the roaster.

The Super Eagles will face Sierra Leone on Saturday in the qualifying play-off with the winners advancing to the mini-league stage of eight teams in two groups. The winners of this year's WAFU Cup will scoop away with US$100,000 prize money whiles the runner-up will be rewarded with $50,000 and $25,000 for third place team.