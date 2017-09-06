Sierra Leone: VP FOH Says Freetown Is Disaster Prone

Vice President Victor Bockarie Foh yesterday stated that Freetown has been identified as a disaster prone area, especially the hill side of the city.

He was speaking at his Tower Hill office in Freetown as he received cash and item donations from institutions and organisations, including Animal Welfare Society and the national social security and insurance trust (NASSIT), among others.

"Freetown has been identified as a disaster prone area. It is not safe at all. The hills are disaster prone areas. Be that as it may, we are planning for the future by putting measures in place to prevent disaster," he said.

VP Foh muted the possibility of moving the city away from its present location to a more safer location, adding that disasters are difficult to plan for because they do come when not expected.

He urged officials from NASSIT to consider putting together an immediate blueprint that would aid government in the construction of affordable homes for victims of the August 14, 2017 disaster and flooding, as well as those living in disaster prone areas.

"We are building homes to cater for victims of the mudslide and flooding disaster that struck the country on August 14, 2017. We need more donations. It is the duty of government to cater for the people," the Vice President noted.

The vice president spoke about the government readiness to construct thousands of affordable homes, disclosing that some 200acres of land have been located at mile 6.

The Petroleum Regulatory Agency (PRA) donated 8,300 liters of fuel to aid the transportation of goods and materials affected areas, NASSIT- Le100million and food items from the Animal Welfare Society.