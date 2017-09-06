6 September 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: VP FOH Says Freetown Is Disaster Prone

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ibrahim Tarawallie

Vice President Victor Bockarie Foh yesterday stated that Freetown has been identified as a disaster prone area, especially the hill side of the city.

He was speaking at his Tower Hill office in Freetown as he received cash and item donations from institutions and organisations, including Animal Welfare Society and the national social security and insurance trust (NASSIT), among others.

"Freetown has been identified as a disaster prone area. It is not safe at all. The hills are disaster prone areas. Be that as it may, we are planning for the future by putting measures in place to prevent disaster," he said.

VP Foh muted the possibility of moving the city away from its present location to a more safer location, adding that disasters are difficult to plan for because they do come when not expected.

He urged officials from NASSIT to consider putting together an immediate blueprint that would aid government in the construction of affordable homes for victims of the August 14, 2017 disaster and flooding, as well as those living in disaster prone areas.

"We are building homes to cater for victims of the mudslide and flooding disaster that struck the country on August 14, 2017. We need more donations. It is the duty of government to cater for the people," the Vice President noted.

The vice president spoke about the government readiness to construct thousands of affordable homes, disclosing that some 200acres of land have been located at mile 6.

The Petroleum Regulatory Agency (PRA) donated 8,300 liters of fuel to aid the transportation of goods and materials affected areas, NASSIT- Le100million and food items from the Animal Welfare Society.

Sierra Leone

CFN Provides Psychosocial Therapy to Children Affected By Mudslide, Flooding

The Children's Forum Network (CFN) known as the Children's Parliament for all Children in Sierra Leone on Saturday, 2nd… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.