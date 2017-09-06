Gambia: 3,000 Seedlings Planted in Foni Bulock

A new initiative to tackle climate change through tree planting has planted 3,000 seedlings in Foni Bulock village.

The Bulock Green Initiative was recently launched by Bulock Kapongha Youth Development Association in partnership with the Department of Forestry, GYIN Gambia, Green-up Gambia and the National Youth Council.

It was launched as part of the celebrations marking this year's International Youth Day, commemorated every year on 12 August.

Speaking at the tree planting exercise as part of the initiative, executive director of GYIN Gambia, Mamadou Edrisa Njie, said the aim of planting the 3,000 seedlings is to have a forest in Bulock that would attract more rainfall and ultimately good harvest.

"This Green Initiative would not only stop at planting trees but also show the villagers how to protect the trees because, as the planting officer said, planting is one thing but protection is another," he averred.

Mr Njie said the partners in Bulock Green Initiative would work together to ensure the trees planted are protected for the entire period of their lifespan.

"We have even established a committee that will be looking into the trees and very good management practices will be put in place to make sure that all the trees are protected by the committee," he said.

Sarjo Jarju, secretary general of Bulock Kapongha Youth Development Association, assured their partners that "everything would be done" to ensure the trees planted are safe.

Lamin Jallow of the Department of Forestry said spot weeding would help protect the trees from bushfires as well as from pest and diseases.