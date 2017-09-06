6 September 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: 3,000 Seedlings Planted in Foni Bulock

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Fatou Dem

A new initiative to tackle climate change through tree planting has planted 3,000 seedlings in Foni Bulock village.

The Bulock Green Initiative was recently launched by Bulock Kapongha Youth Development Association in partnership with the Department of Forestry, GYIN Gambia, Green-up Gambia and the National Youth Council.

It was launched as part of the celebrations marking this year's International Youth Day, commemorated every year on 12 August.

Speaking at the tree planting exercise as part of the initiative, executive director of GYIN Gambia, Mamadou Edrisa Njie, said the aim of planting the 3,000 seedlings is to have a forest in Bulock that would attract more rainfall and ultimately good harvest.

"This Green Initiative would not only stop at planting trees but also show the villagers how to protect the trees because, as the planting officer said, planting is one thing but protection is another," he averred.

Mr Njie said the partners in Bulock Green Initiative would work together to ensure the trees planted are protected for the entire period of their lifespan.

"We have even established a committee that will be looking into the trees and very good management practices will be put in place to make sure that all the trees are protected by the committee," he said.

Sarjo Jarju, secretary general of Bulock Kapongha Youth Development Association, assured their partners that "everything would be done" to ensure the trees planted are safe.

Lamin Jallow of the Department of Forestry said spot weeding would help protect the trees from bushfires as well as from pest and diseases.

Gambia

Office of the Vice-President, State House, Banjul - Urgent Press Release

The Government of The Gambia wishes to express its sympathy with flood victims countrywide, which resulted from the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.