6 September 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Lampadusa Utd Spank Darboe Kunda in Sanyang Nawettan

By Lamin Darboe

Lampadusa United FC on Monday beat Darboe Kunda FC 2-0 in the 2017 Darboe Jula Real Estate Agency-sponsored Sanyang Nawettan played at the Sanyang football field.

Lampadusa United FC opened the scores through Kajally Drammeh in the first half before Muhammed Juwara alias MB sealed victory in the second half to earn his side the vital three points.

The victory earned Lampadusa United FC maximum 3 points after their convincing win over Darboe Kunda FC in their opening group matches.

Darboe Kunda FC are rooted bottom-place in their group with zero point after losing to Lampadusa United FC in their opening group fixtures.

Elsewhere, Gammol FC drew goalless with Faala Kunku FC on Sunday to share the spoils.

Gammol and Faala Kunku are both with zero point each after their goalless draw in their opening group match.

