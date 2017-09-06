Gambia: Jalanbang Village Alkalo Commends His People for Peaceful Co-Existence

The alkalo of Jalanbang Village in the West Coast Region, Lamin Mondo Jatta, has commended his people for the peaceful co-existence that exists among them.

He made this remarks on Friday at the village praying ground stressing that no meaningful development could take place without peace and stability.

Alkalo Jatta thanked the village Imam, elders and the Village Development Committee for their steadfastness in the promotion of peaceful co-existence and cordial relationship between relatives.

He declared that Islam preaches good manners, unity, good neighborliness and honesty.

He urged his people to pay their rates and taxes to enable Brikama Area Council to undertake development to the people they are serving.