Gambia: Two Accused of Obscenity Change Plea

Sarjo Sihgateh and Alagie Kujabi, the two suspects accused of publishing a naked video of one Malang Sidibeh, on 30 August 2017 changed their plea of guilty to not guilty before presiding magistrate Omar Jabang of the Brusubi Magistrates' Court.

Their change of plea came after they rejected the narration of the prosecuting officer, Inspector E. Sarr, whilst furnishing the court with the facts of the case.

It would be recalled that the two suspects had on 28 August 2017 pleaded guilty to the charge of assault causing actual bodily harm.

The matter was adjourned until 30 August for the prosecution to furnish the court with the facts of the case.

On 30 August 2017, the prosecuting officer, Inspector Sarr, informed the court that the alleged incident happened on 22 August 2017 when the alleged victim, Malang Sidibeh, was caught in a compound in Bijilo suspected to have been there to steal.

Whilst the victim was in the custody of Sarjo Sighateh and Alagie Kujabi, he was allegedly beaten with a pipe on his back and thereafter taken to the Brusubi Police Station.

The officer disclosed that the victim was then referred to the hospital for treatment where he was treated and discharged and a medical certificate was issued to that effect.

The medical certificate was tendered in evidence and admitted and marked as exhibit by the court amid objection raised by defence counsel L.K. Mboge.

After admitting the medical certificate, the presiding magistrate asked the suspects; Sarjo Sighateh and Alagie Kujabi, if they accepted the facts as narrated by the prosecuting officer.

They both rejected and denied the facts and therefore a not guilty plea was then entered for the duo.