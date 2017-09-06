Gambia: Tumani Tenda Community Embarks On Indigenous Tree Planting

The community of Tumani Tenda village in the West Coast Region in collaboration with All Gambia Forestry Platform, and representative from KAMFORA, Department of Forestry Tuesday embarked on a massive tree planting exercise at the Tumani Tenda Forest Park.

The exercise that saw the planting of one thousand indigenous local trees was funded by the Forest and Farm Facility under the Food and Agricultural organisation of the United Nations (FAO).

Speaking during the exercise, Sana Suso, officer in charge of Forestry in Kombo East, thanked the sponsor of the exercise; the Forest and Farm Facility through their national facilitator.

He also thanked the forest committee for their active involvement in the exercise, saying this was not the first tree planting exercise that the said community has embarked on.

Mr Suso commended the All Gambia Forestry Platform for ensuring that they planted more than one thousand indigenous local seedlings at the Tumani Tenda Forest Park.

He cited the importance attached to tree planting, especially at this point in time, especially that which would replace the ones they lost over the years.

He said considering the status as of now, the forest cover has totally declined due to certain activities such as illegal felling of trees, land grabbing, charcoal burning and the indiscriminate felling of trees.

He urged people need to consider these and embark on massive tree planting exercise to regain the lost forest cover.

For his part, Kebba Sanyang, representing Tumani Tenda Ecotourism Camp, noted that the day's activity was included in their budget from Forest and Farm Facility and meant for tree planting.

He said the challenge was for them to plant one thousand indigenous seedlings of different tree species in the community forest, adding that they got the grant from FFF through FAO and also with the help of All Gambia Forest Platform.

Mr Sanyang commended ALL Gambia Forestry Platform for their active support in ensuring that the exercise became a reality.

He assured FFF that the tasks that were given to them would be implemented accordingly and sustainability measures would be put in place for the planted trees to ensure their survival.

Also speaking, Yassin Sonko, representing the women of Tumani Tenda, thanked FFF through All Gambia Forestry Platform for the support.

"We are very happy to participate in this tree planting, especially in our own forest park," she said.

Modou Lamin Sanyang, VDC chairman of Tumani Tenda village, advised that tree planting should be everybody business considering the importance attached to the forest cover.

"I advised all Gambians to stop illegal felling of trees and try to embark on replacing our lost trees," he urged.

He thanked FFF through the national facilitator in The Gambia for sponsoring the exercise.