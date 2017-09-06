Gambia: Kabba Bids Farewell to Gambia's Wafu Team

GFF president Lamin Kabba Bajo has bade farewell to The Gambia's WAFU Team bound for Accra, Ghana, where they will take part in the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) tournament slated from 9 to 24 September.

Mr Bajo, who maintains his traditional courtesy meeting with any Gambian team ready for international engagement, first congratulated the WAFU team for coming this far since the inception of the pre-selection and their eventual regular training at both the NTTC in Yundum and Independence Stadium in Bakau.

"I want to wish you a successful tournament in Ghana. Based on the work done so far, there is no doubt that you can upset the hosts Ghana in the opening fixture,"

Mr Bajo said after many years of unsuccessful tournaments organised by WAFU. "This is the first time that such a big tournament is being staged involving sixteen countries."

He said The Gambia can make a mark in the tournament and the team should therefore "maintain the spirit of unity and so glory would be achieved."

Kabba finally wished the team best of luck but would not conclude without letting the team know that the country has reposed trust and confidence in them.

GFF Technical Committee adviser and veteran sports administrator Cherno Barra Touray also congratulated the team for their readiness ahead of the tournament.

Mr Touray said the high sense of discipline and unity in the team is a positive sign of a well-equipped team. "You are ambassadors representing every Gambian; therefore you have a big responsibility but we are very hopeful in your team."

He advised the team to maintain self-confidence and respect one another during the tournament.

The team leaves Banjul on Monday 4 September via Dakar, where they will have a night over before flying out to Accra, Ghana, on Tuesday morning.

The Gambia play hosts Ghana in the tournament opener on Saturday 9 September in Takoradi.

Source: Gff.gm