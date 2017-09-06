Gambia: 8000 Flood Victims - a Cause for Concern

The rains have intensified, and we have started hearing news of heavy downpours destroying homes and properties across the country, especially in the rural areas.

The recent heavy rains and windstorm have wreaked serious havoc on our nation that has affected over eight thousand people, including five deaths, "massive internal displacement of several communities, damage to public and private properties, including a bridge, as well as submerged farmlands".

This is serious and warrants urgent response and timely intervention from the government, the private sector, the civil society and the general public.

There is therefore no time to waste in responding to the lives and properties that are vulnerable to danger and destruction.

Although the government authorities have expressed the willingness to come to the aid of the affected people, with some support such as food, shelter and clothing, we should not forget the fact that proper mechanisms should be put in place to avert such mishaps.

According to reports, many households or families have already been seriously affected as houses, foodstuffs, seeds, wells, compound fences and other valuable items have been destroyed in flood waters generated by recent heavy downpours of rains.

This situation has sparked fear that as the rains intensify more unwanted realities might occur.

It is, therefore, advisable that proper mechanisms are put in place to mitigate and prevent damages taking place as the rains intensify.

In the first place, communities should be adequately sensitised on precautionary measures to avoid being hit by rain water floods and other climatic attacks such as windstorm, as a result of the rainy season weather conditions.

People should also be advised to avoid making settlements on waterways, and proper gutters or waterways should be developed by the communities to minimize ineluctable damages on houses and settlements by the rains and harsh rainy season weather.

Our farmers should also protect their farms and guard against farms and residences being flooded by heavy downpour of rains.

Otherwise, communities could face dire situations and predicaments that could be seriously dreadful.

Even though some relief may come from certain quarters such as government through the National Disaster Management Agency, and some other private entities and individuals, to alleviate the plight of victims of rain floods and storms, it is always advisable to prevent rather than to cure.