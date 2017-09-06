Gambia: Gunjur Nawettan Gets Underway Today

The 2017 Gunjur Nawettan is set to kick off today, Wednesday 6 September 2017, at the Gunjur Nyamina football field.

The opening game will see current league champions Reliance Financial Services FC lock horns with Gam Rock FC in group A at 3pm.

The cash dealers will vie to beat Gam Rock FC to snatch their first vital three points in the new season.

The Gunjur New Town-based outfit, on the other hand, will also be eyeing victory over Reliance Financial Services FC to grip their first maximum three points in the new season.

FC Halifax Town will take De Pub FC in the other group A encounter at 5pm on the same day.

Both sides will compete hard to defeat each other to claim the maximum points.

Elsewhere, on Thursday 7 September 2017, knockout champions Red Star Family FC will clash with Commit FC in group B at 3pm.

The red boys will be determined to stun beat Commit FC to secure their first win in the new Nawettan in Gunjur.

The digital device boys will contest for revenge after losing to Red Star Family FC in the league quarterfinal last season.

Elsewhere, Sibindinto FC will rub shoulders with Blaness FC in the other group B fixtures at 5pm.

Both sides will come all out to defeat each other to snatch the vital three points.