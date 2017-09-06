Gambia: Office of the Vice-President, State House, Banjul - Urgent Press Release

document

The Government of The Gambia wishes to express its sympathy with flood victims countrywide, which resulted from the recent heavy rains and windstorm. The Government also wishes to express its commitment to provide humanitarian assistance to the affected communities.

The National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) has conducted a rapid assessment of the affected communities, which reveals over eight thousand people affected, including five deaths, massive internal displacement of several communities, damaged public and private properties, including a bridge, as well as submerged farm lands.

It has also identified the need for urgent humanitarian support, including food and non-food items and possibly preventive medical supplies for possible outbreak post-flood born diseases.

The Government has since mobilised some support and will continue to explore increased support from local partners in order to adequately respond to the plight of the affected communities.

In addition, the NDMA and the office of the Vice President are in constant contact with the relevant regional authorities and Disaster Regional and District Committees as a means of updating them on government's efforts to mobilise and deliver supplies to the communities as soon as possible.

Other government efforts will consist of a visit to some of the seriously affected communities by high level delegation, comprising the Overseer of the Vice Presidency, some cabinet ministers and diplomats.

The NDMA will continue a rapid assessment exercise in all regions, which will be followed by a nationwide comprehensive and joint assessment by NDMA and stakeholders, including the UN System, the private sector, NGOs and CBOs.

In light of the foregoing, the Government wishes to reassure the affected communities of its commitment to provide them with the needed humanitarian support, while also exploring lasting solutions to prevent the recurrence of such disasters. Therefore, the government wishes to appeal to the communities to be patient.

The government extends its sincere gratitude to partners and stakeholders for their support in resolving the plight of affected flood victims.

Signed

H.E. Fatoumatta Jallow-Tambajang

Minister of Women's Affairs & Overseer of the Vice Presidency

04 September 2017