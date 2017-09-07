6 September 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: More Troubles for Universities As SSANU, NASU, NAAT Declare Total, Indefinite Strike

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Azeezat Adedigba

All the major non-teaching staff unions of Nigerian public universities have resolved to embark on an indefinite strike from September 11.

The Joint Action Committee, JAC, of Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU; Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities, NASU; and the National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT, announced the strike on Wednesday.

At a press conference in Abuja, the chairman of JAC who is also the President of SSANU, Samson Ugwoke, explained reasons for their decisions.

Mr. Ugwoke said the nationwide strike would be total and comprehensive.

"During the strike, there shall be no provision of services, no matter how skeletal. Concessions shall not be granted while all our members are to stay at home till further notice, unless as directed by JAC through their respective presidents," he said.

Details later...

Nigeria

Recession Ends When All Nigerians Can Eat Three Square Meals - Atiku

Former vice-president Atiku Abubakar has said that the real recession ends when all Nigerians can eat three square… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.