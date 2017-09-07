Nigeria: Even If Buhari Runs in 2019, I Will Support Atiku, Minister Says

The Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan, has restated her position that she will support a former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, for the 2019 presidential election.

Mrs. Alhassan, in an interview with BBC Hausa, added that even if President Muhammadu Buhari decides to contest in 2019, she would still support Mr. Abubakar.

"Atiku is my godfather even before I joined politics," she said in Hausa. "And again, Baba Buhari did not tell us that he is going to run in 2019."

"Let me tell you today that if Baba said he is going to contest in 2019, I swear to Allah, I will go before him and kneel and tell him that 'Baba I am grateful for the opportunity you gave me to serve your government as a minister but Baba just like you know I will support only Atiku because he is my godfather. If Atiku said he is going to contest."

Mrs. Alhassan, popularly called Mama Taraba, added that she is not scared of being relieved of her job as minister.

"If because of what I said, I am sacked, it will not bother me because I believe in Allah, that my time has elapsed that is why... "

"Baba is not a mad man like those calling for my sack. They have been sending it and spreading that if Baba sees this I will be sacked."

PREMIUM TIMES reported how a video leaked of Mrs. Alhassan indicating her intention to support Mr. Abubakar in 2019.

Although the former vice president has not publicly declared his intention, he is believed to be strategizing and building a coalition for the 2019 elections.

President Buhari has also not declared if he will run for a second term despite his health challenges.

More details later...