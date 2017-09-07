Nigeria: Buhari Won't Sack Me Because I Am Supporting Atiku for 2019 - Mama Taraba

The Minister for Women Affairs Jummai Alhassan has said that President Muhamadu Buhari won't sack her because of her pledge to support former Vice President Atiku Abubakar during the 2019 presidential election.

Alhassan told the BBC Hausa Service Wednesday that she would support the former vice president even if President Muhammadu Buhari will recontest for president because Atiku has been her godfather.

"Do they think Baba is also mad like them? They're busy sending all sorts of things via phones that once Baba sees them, he'll sack me. He won't sack me as minister because of this issue, except if I commit an offence.

"Besides, I've been doing my job as minister to the best of my knowledge. I also defend the APC government, my political party. Baba is my leader and the president of my country. I have been respecting him and I'll continue to respect him as a good man and someone with integrity.

"So, those saying I'll be sacked will be put to shame. Even if I'm sacked, it's because my time is over and nothing else. I didn't seek for it in the first place; it's God that gave me."

Asked if it is not too early to begin campaign for 2019, Alhassan said she was not in any way campaigning for Atiku at this time.