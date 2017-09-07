6 September 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Won't Sack Me Because I Am Supporting Atiku for 2019 - Mama Taraba

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Musa Abdullahi Krishi

The Minister for Women Affairs Jummai Alhassan has said that President Muhamadu Buhari won't sack her because of her pledge to support former Vice President Atiku Abubakar during the 2019 presidential election.

Alhassan told the BBC Hausa Service Wednesday that she would support the former vice president even if President Muhammadu Buhari will recontest for president because Atiku has been her godfather.

"Do they think Baba is also mad like them? They're busy sending all sorts of things via phones that once Baba sees them, he'll sack me. He won't sack me as minister because of this issue, except if I commit an offence.

"Besides, I've been doing my job as minister to the best of my knowledge. I also defend the APC government, my political party. Baba is my leader and the president of my country. I have been respecting him and I'll continue to respect him as a good man and someone with integrity.

"So, those saying I'll be sacked will be put to shame. Even if I'm sacked, it's because my time is over and nothing else. I didn't seek for it in the first place; it's God that gave me."

Asked if it is not too early to begin campaign for 2019, Alhassan said she was not in any way campaigning for Atiku at this time.

Nigeria

Recession Ends When All Nigerians Can Eat Three Square Meals - Atiku

Former vice-president Atiku Abubakar has said that the real recession ends when all Nigerians can eat three square… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.