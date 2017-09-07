Nigeria: Recession Ends When All Nigerians Can Eat Three Square Meals - Atiku

Former vice-president Atiku Abubakar has said that the real recession ends when all Nigerians can eat three square meals.

Atiku was reacting to the news that Nigeria exited recession in the second quarter of 2017 after five consecutive quarters of contraction since the first quarter of 2016.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported on Tuesday that the nation's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 0.55 per cent (year-on-year) in real terms in the second quarter, up from the -1.49 per cent recorded in the second quarter of 2016 and the -0.91 per cent (revised from -0.52 per cent) recorded in the first quarter of 2017.

"When all Nigerians can eat 3 square meals, that's when the real recession ends. We have work to do," he said.

He stated that the government must continue to work hard to ensure that economic opportunities is expanded for all Nigerians

Speaking further via his twitter handle @atiku, he said inflation is still high

"While we rejoice, it's also important to recognize that economic weakness at the bottom of the pyramid remains.

"As a Nigerian, investor and employer of labour, the news of Nigeria's official emergence from the recession is most welcome. The news is surely a boost for Nigeria - it tells investors, local and foreign, that our economy is worth investing in," he added.

