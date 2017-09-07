Zimbabwe: ExQ Appointed Astro Mobile Brand Ambassador

A local mobile phone company, Astro Mobile has appointed high riding Urban Grooves star, Enock Munhenga better known as ExQ as their new brand ambassador on a one year contract.

In appointing ExQ, Astro Mobile are hoping to harvest from his influence in the country's music industry and attract a new audience for their wide range of mobile phones.

Addressing the media at his official unveiling, ExQ said Astro Mobile is the first company give him a chance to push a brand in his music career.

"This is my first time in my career to get a chance to market a brand, even to stand in front of cameras and I am extremely happy to be given a chance like this and I will try to push the brand with all my heart," said ExQ.

He added that signing a contract with Astro Mobile will not affect his music career and will remain a member of the Military Touch Movement.

"I am signed at Military touch Movement but on the brand ambassador deal they are not included because I am ExQ who sings for the people and Astro Mobile and Military Touch are different deals," he said.

Meanwhile Astro Mobile Chief Executive Officer, Munyaradzi Gwatidzo said they are going to promote ExQ's talent regionally since he is now their brand ambassador.

"As a brand we are going to provide him with financial incentives and also see how we can also promote his music regionally and also how we can promote his talent as well," he said.