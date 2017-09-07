6 September 2017

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: ExQ Appointed Astro Mobile Brand Ambassador

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: 263Chat
ExQ.
By Jeoffrey Ncube and Munashe Chokodza

A local mobile phone company, Astro Mobile has appointed high riding Urban Grooves star, Enock Munhenga better known as ExQ as their new brand ambassador on a one year contract.

In appointing ExQ, Astro Mobile are hoping to harvest from his influence in the country's music industry and attract a new audience for their wide range of mobile phones.

Addressing the media at his official unveiling, ExQ said Astro Mobile is the first company give him a chance to push a brand in his music career.

"This is my first time in my career to get a chance to market a brand, even to stand in front of cameras and I am extremely happy to be given a chance like this and I will try to push the brand with all my heart," said ExQ.

He added that signing a contract with Astro Mobile will not affect his music career and will remain a member of the Military Touch Movement.

"I am signed at Military touch Movement but on the brand ambassador deal they are not included because I am ExQ who sings for the people and Astro Mobile and Military Touch are different deals," he said.

Meanwhile Astro Mobile Chief Executive Officer, Munyaradzi Gwatidzo said they are going to promote ExQ's talent regionally since he is now their brand ambassador.

"As a brand we are going to provide him with financial incentives and also see how we can also promote his music regionally and also how we can promote his talent as well," he said.

Zimbabwe

'Whip Your Children,' Youth Leader Urges Grace Mugabe

Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu-PF party youth leader has encouraged Grace Mugabe to use a whip on her errant "children", after… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.