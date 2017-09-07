7 September 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Osinbajo Calls for Dredging of River Benue to Checkmake Floods

By George Okoh

Makurdi — Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said dredging of River Benue is the immediate option left to the federal government to forestall further flooding in Benue State.

He also said the federal government would assist the state to improve its drainage systems to channel flooding water.

The vice president made the statement when he paid a one-day inspection visit to the state.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari is concerned about the flood situation in the state.

"The president is very concerned about how to stop flooding in the state. That is why dredging of River Benue is very important now," he said.

The state Governor, Samuel Ortom, commended the president for his prompt response and intervention to mitigate the impact of the flood through distribution of relief materials.

He disclosed that five more trucks have arrived in the state as well as another four from Nasarawa State.

The governor passionately appealed to the federal government to dredge River Benue and assist the state complete the major Wurukum-Idye-Assembly quarters in the river basin to allow for easy flow of water.

Osibanjo who was accompanied by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbe, as well as Works, Power and Housing Minister, Babatunde Fashola, and that of Environment, Mallam Ibrahim Jibril, the toured selected areas in the state capital affected by the flood disaster which rendered over 100,000 persons homeless.

Meanwhile more donor agencies and corporate organisations have continued to lend helping hand to victims of the flood. Fidelity bank PLC donated items worth N2 million to victims of the flood at the IDP camp.

