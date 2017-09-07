7 September 2017

Zimbabwe: Masike Celebrates 10 Years in Music

Photo: Hope Masike
Hope Masike.
By Yeukai Karengezeka

Songstress Hope Masike affectionately known as "Princess of Mbira" will celebrate her decade in the music industry by launching a debut DVD titled "10 Years of Hope" at Alliance Francaise tomorrow night.In an interview with this publication, Masike said the DVD comprises of old, awarding-winning videos and brand new videos among others.

"This DVD comprises of old, awarding-winning videos and brand new videos among other videos. It will also have videos of collaborations with luminaries such as Salif Keita, Oliver Mtukudzi and the Southern African outfit Mahube.

"It also features bonus live performances and interviews and a chapter on my recently launched acting career in 'Muzita Rababa' and short film 'Ruvimbo's Wedding'," she said.

"The '10 Years Of Hope' DVD captures the entirety of me as a musician, telling the true story of my life in music. I am hoping to touch many hearts with a golden ray of hope, and to inspire them to chase after their dreams like the last bus of the night," she said. Her work has earned her several accolades ranging from being the Outstanding Female Musician of the year in 2013 and Best Music video of 2015 at the National Arts Merit Awards.

She also had nominations for Songlines World Music Awards, Zimbabwe Achievers Award and her 2016 nomination for a KORA Award on her song 'Huyai Tinamate'.

Masike takes pride in blending mbira with different music styles. Her music is a hybrid of mbira, jazz and Afro pop. Masike holds a National Certificate in Applied Art and Design, a diploma in Fine Arts and a degree in Music.

In the past 10 years, Masike released two albums "Hope" of 2009 and "Mbira, Love and Chocolate" of 2012. She also did numerous collaborative projects including the ongoing Norwegian transcultural collaborative called Monoswezi, and more recently, the Southern African Collaborative called Mahube. Masike also has many tour credits, having performed across Southern Africa, Europe, Asia and America.

