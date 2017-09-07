Zimbabwe: Face of Zimbabwe Pageant Gathers Momentum

It will be a nervous wait until September 30 for 11 finalists who were picked from a final selection round for the Black Opal Face of Zimbabwe. The beauties who were chosen based on their personality, talent and intelligence, will be vying for the BOFOZ queen title at the event to be held at Zimbali Gardens in Harare.

After undergoing a rigorous boot camp, and professional photo-shoots, the beauties are contesting to join the ranks of Hazvineyi Chiota, last year's winner, and past winners Cynthia Mafumhe, Tendai Farai, and Betty Moyo. BOFOZ project director, Tanaka Ngorora said preparations for the big day are now at an advanced stage.

"Preparations are now at an advanced stage for the Grand Finale themed "All Eyes on Me" I am happy everything is on point and our sponsors Edgars, Zimbali, Telone and Emraz have been amazing in their support," said Ngorora.

This year's contestants are Rutendo Chaukura, Natasha Chizunza, Lucy Mhembere, Chiyedza Chinake, Juneau Munawa, Zanele Danisa, Nakita De-Barros, Ratidzo Samkange, Hillary Mandibaya, Simbiso Mutandavari and Phumuzile Mthethwa. These made the cut from over hundred application forms received by the organisers from throughout the country and three of them will walk away with prizes.

They will win a prize of $5 000, $2 000 and $1000 respectively as well as become brand ambassadors for Black Opal cosmetics. The selection criteria for the winners is 50 percent from in-house judges and 50 percent from voters who can vote for their favourite contestant through social media.

The pageant will start at 7pm and entertainment will be provided by prolific dancehall artiste Winky D and DJ Stavo alongside other local artists. Tickets for this black tie event are going for $15 and will be available at the venue from 6pm till 8pm.