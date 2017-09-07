7 September 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Resident Doctors Strike Continues Despite Meeting With Govt Delegation

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Doctors on strike.

The strike by resident doctors will continue despite a meeting between them and a federal government delegation, officials have said.

The meeting in Abuja ended in the early hours of Thursday between the leaders of the striking doctors, NARD, and a federal government delegation that included the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, and that of health, Isaac Adewole.

A statement by the labour ministry after the meeting which lasted several hours said the strike would continue until at least Friday when the doctors are expected to meet to review the offer by the government on their demands including payment of salary arrears owed.

‎"The meeting agreed that NARD national officers is to present the outcome of the re-negotiated Memorandum of Terms of settlement to an emergency meeting of its members by Friday September 8, 2017 with a view to suspending the strike once there is evidence of payment of the mandate as presented to the meeting, to the affected institutions," the statement noted

The strike has crippled activities in several public hospitals ‎across Nigeria.

Details later...

Resident doctors deliberating after the first phase of the meeting

Nigeria

Atiku Cries Out - Buhari, APC Side-Lined Me After I Helped Win 2015 Elections

A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday said he had been side-lined by President Muhammadu Buhari's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.