Kenya: Select Nairobi Team Faces Indian Side in Last Match

A select Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) team touring India will play Indian Oil Corporation this weekend in its last group matches.

So far Kenya has not won a single game in the four-day Sir Vizzy Trophy organised by Andhra Pradesh Cricket Association. On Tuesday, NPCA lost to hosts Andhra Pradesh XI by an innings and 98 runs.

In two innings, NPCA scored 153 for 10 in 62.5 overs and 197 for 10 in 61.4 overs. In Andhra Pradesh's first innings, the hosts scored 448 for 7 declared in 100.5 overs.

SECOND INNINGS

In NPCA's second innings, Uganda's all-rounder, Roger Mukasa, who turns up for Stray Lions in the NPCA super league, knocked a unbeaten century, 121 runs that came off 166 deliveries with 17 boundaries and three sixes.

Mukasa lacked support to put on a meaningful partnership as the majority of the batsmen lost their wickets cheaply.

NPCA started their innings on a sour note when their opening batsman, Karan Kaul was clean bowled by B. Ayyapa for a golden duck with the first ball of the first over.

Besides Mukasa, NPCA captain, Morris Ouma (23), Harshvardhan Patel (17) and Aman Gandhi (14) were the only other batmen who posted double digit figures on the scoreboard. The others fared badly.

Abraham Vadada (4), Nikhil Date (0), Peter Koech (1) and Haraj Sohal (5).

Andhra Pradesh's wicket takers were B. Sumanth (2/13), B.D. Prasanth Kumar (2/5), G. Swaroop Kumar (2/55), K,V.Sasikanth (1/31) and B. Ayyappa (1/9).

By the time ACA's XI declared in the third day of the tournament, they had amassed 448 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their first innings.