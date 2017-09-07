7 September 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Local Coaches Attend FIFA Physical Fitness Course

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Richard Bishumba

Thirty local football coaches are attending a Physical Fitness Training organized by the Rwanda Football Federation in partnership with FIFA the World football governing body at the FERWAFA headquarters in Remera.

Conducted by FIFA's Fitness Instructor, Pierre Barrieu, the course includes strength training, speed training, agility training, power training, endurance training and proper techniques for warming up and cooling down before and after matches.

The French-born Barrieu has urged local coaches to fully focus on the fitness course because it's an opportunity that doesn't come so often.

"This course equips you with more knowledge in your career such that you can be more professional. I am requesting everyone to commit to this course throughout this week because there is a lot to learn, which will go towards developing your players and Rwandan football," Barrieu told the participants.

The course is mainly intended to create a base of fitness coaches in local football. Barrieu said such courses are vital in matching the latest trends in the game, hence the need to adequately train the coaches to add to their knowledge in the profession.

