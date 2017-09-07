7 September 2017

Tanzania: Child Kidnapping Suspect Quizzed

By Daily News Reporter

Arusha — THE alleged child kidnapper, Samson Peter, has reportedly confessed to the Police Force that he killed two children he had earlier kidnapped in Arusha and dumped them in a sewage tank.

Arusha Regional Police Commander (RPC), Mr Charles Mkumbo, announced here that Peter (18), acknowledged that he kidnapped four children in the city, released two and killed Maurine David (6) and Ikram Salum (3).

He subsequently fled to Geita where he was apprehended on September 2, this year, the RPC reported him as explaining.

The children's bodies were recovered on September 5 from the chambers at a complex that hosts a building still under construction along Olkerian Street, Olasit Ward on the outskirts of the city.

Peter was brought to Arusha on September 4 and was consequently interrogated by police officers.

Mr Mkumbo explained further more that the suspect had told the law enforcement officers where the rest of the children were, as two others had been found alive and handed over to their parents. He said the bodies of the deceased were found above the wastewater.

The suspect, who is still being interrogated by the Police, is said to have kidnapped other children, Ayub Fredy and Bakari Suleiman, both aged three, but they were found on the night of the same day.

The RPC said the suspect would be arraigned after completion of investigations.

