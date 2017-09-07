South Africa: Police Hunt Man Who Shot 7 Homeless People

Seven homeless people were shot by an unknown man on Wednesday afternoon in downtown Johannesburg.

The group had apparently been living outside a block of flats in Goud street, Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said.

"The man told them to leave the place. When they refused, the man left and came back with a group of men," he said. "When he came back, he asked them to leave and when they refused again, he opened fire."

The man fled the scene and has not been found yet.

Makhubela said the injured were taken to hospital.

Xolani Mbokazi, one of the homeless people who was still on scene when News24 arrived, said the men "burned our clothes and they told us to leave but we refused".

"It is going to be hard not having a place to stay. I don't know why they removed us. When it rains we get wet. Now we have to find another place to stay," he said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said they found a woman and six men lying outside the block of flats.

Meiring said two were in a critical condition and the five others had sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious.

"Paramedics immediately treated the patients and provided the critically and seriously injured with advanced life support interventions."

After they had been treated, they were transported to various provincial hospitals.

No arrest had been made yet.

Police are investigating a case of attempted murder.

Source: News24