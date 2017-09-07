Kenya: Photo of 'Alcohol-Bearing' School Girl Goes Viral

Photo: The Nation

The photo of school girl carrying a liqour bottle while aboard a boda boda.

A photo of a school girl carrying a bottle of alcohol while aboard a boda boda has gone viral.

In the photo, the unidentified student in a green and white school uniform, is riding on the passenger seat of a boda boda with a bottle of liquor protruding from the right pocket of her skirt.

The student, whose photo seems to have been taken by a motorist, gives the photographer a daring look.

SCHOOL FIRES

The boda boda rider, on his part, appears focused on the road ahead while carrying the alcohol-bearing school girl.

It is not clear, though, if the girl was actually carrying alcohol or had put other content in a bottle that originally contained liquor.

Schools reopened last week for the third term with final year students are set to sit for national examinations next month.

A wave of school fires have hit many schools across the country even as Education Cabinet Secretary, Dr Fred Matiang’i, termed the deadliest one, that took the lives of nine students at Moi Girls School Nairobi, as an arson attack.