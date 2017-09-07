7 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Photo of 'Alcohol-Bearing' School Girl Goes Viral

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Nation
The photo of school girl carrying a liqour bottle while aboard a boda boda.
By Mwende Kasujja

A photo of a school girl carrying a bottle of alcohol while aboard a boda boda has gone viral.

In the photo, the unidentified student in a green and white school uniform, is riding on the passenger seat of a boda boda with a bottle of liquor protruding from the right pocket of her skirt.

The student, whose photo seems to have been taken by a motorist, gives the photographer a daring look.

SCHOOL FIRES

The boda boda rider, on his part, appears focused on the road ahead while carrying the alcohol-bearing school girl.

It is not clear, though, if the girl was actually carrying alcohol or had put other content in a bottle that originally contained liquor.

Schools reopened last week for the third term with final year students are set to sit for national examinations next month.

A wave of school fires have hit many schools across the country even as Education Cabinet Secretary, Dr Fred Matiang’i, termed the deadliest one, that took the lives of nine students at Moi Girls School Nairobi, as an arson attack.

Kenya

Hands Off Our Staff - Polls Body Tells Parties

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati has rubbished attempts by Jubilee and Nasa to demand changes to a proposed team to run… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.